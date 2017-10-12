BIGG BOSS 11: WHAAATTT! Puneesh Sharma is MARRIED!

The latest edition of the popular television series has commoners from all walks of life. But, one of them clearly stood a class apart on the premiere night. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about Puneesh Sharma, whose introductory video clip definitely made heads turn inside the heated house. The youngster, who calls himself a chick magnet and a party animal, made it pretty clear that he has participated in the show to rule and make it his own territory. Interestingly, he has already won a reality show back in 2009. Sarkaar Ki Duniya, a TV program hosted by Ashutosh Rana, witnessed Puneesh emerge as a winner, leaving behind 17 other contestants. #bigboss #bigboss11 #bigbossseason11 #bigbossofficial #hinakhan #priyanksharma #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #shilpashinde #arshikhan #puneeshsharma #hitentejwani #shivanidurgah #zubairkhan #sapnachaudhary #bandgikalra #jyotikumari #luvtyagi #mehajabeensiddiqui #lucindanicholas #sabyasachisatyapathi #akaashanildadlani #beingsalmankhan #appy #appyfizz #oppo #oppocameraphone #bigboss10 #bigbossupdates #bigbosscolourtv

A post shared by PUNEESH SHARMA 🏆 (@puneeshsharma_universe) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:51am PDT