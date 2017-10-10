BIGG BOSS 11: Is Sapna Choudhary MARRIED? Here is the COMPLETE TRUTH

: Colors TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 11 has got controversial contestants. Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been brought in the Bigg Boss house as they have a bitter past.Now, in the list of controversial contestants, a new name has joined the bandwagon. It is Sapna Choudhary, popular Haryanvi dancer and singer. Few pictures of Sapna in a bridal outfit are going viral on Internet. People and contestants of Bigg Boss house are speculating that Sapna has kept her marriage a secret from the makers of Bigg Boss.Take a look at some of the pictures:Well, as per our sources Sapna is unmarried and these pictures were part of a video. Also, according to news in Tellychakkar.com, “These pictures are not a part of her real life, these are pictures of her reel life. In one of her videos titled 'Kaanchi' she portrayed the role of a married girl and the pictures that are doing the rounds of the social media hark back to that era.”Phew! Rejoice Sapna fans! This clears the air that Sapna is not married. It’s been 2 weeks and viewers haven’t seen much of Sapna. This week she has been nominated along with Hina Khan, Sshivani Durgah, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.