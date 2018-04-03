 Virender Sehwag gives 1.5 lakhs to mother of tribal-man beaten to death in Kerala
The activist Rahul Easwar will hand over the cheque to the mother of Madhu on April 11.

NEW DELHI: Activist Rahul Easwar on Tuesday confirmed that he received a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakhs sent by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The cheque will be given to the mother of Madhu, the tribal man who was beaten to death in Palakkad.



The activist Rahul Easwar will hand over the cheque on April 11 to Smt Malli.



Madhu, the tribal man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob which accused him of theft in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The man was tied and then beaten to death. The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.

