Virender Sehwag gives 1.5 lakhs to mother of tribal-man beaten to death in Kerala

The activist Rahul Easwar will hand over the cheque on April 11 to Smt Malli.
Activist Rahul Easwar confirms that he has received a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakhs sent by Virender Sehwag for the mother of Madhu(a tribal man who was beaten to death in Palakkad earlier this year). Rahul Easwar will hand over the cheque on April 11 pic.twitter.com/a5sGeCHqai
— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
Madhu, the tribal man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob which accused him of theft in Kerala’s Palakkad district.
The man was tied and then beaten to death. The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.
First Published: 03 Apr 2018 07:08 PM