Kerala: Mob beats tribal man to death and then clicks ‘selfies’

Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal man, was beaten to death by a 15-member gang at Attappadi forest range in Palakkad district of Kerala,accusing him of stealing food items.The gang tied his hands and thrashed him mercilsssly, and took selfie in celebration mood. pic.twitter.com/rppuZvIvUe



I lost sleep last night after reading this news.



A tribal youth was beaten up and killed by the mob at Palakkad, Kerala. These idiots took selfies and videos before killing the poor man who allegedly took some rice from a near by shop.



Come on let's trend



#News: Man dies after being tied up & thrashed by a mob in Kerala's Palakkad district, people also took selfies after tying him up.

A hungry stomach kills, but a hungry man stealing food definitely kills.



"There is more fruit in a rich man's shampoo than a poor man's plate.”???? pic.twitter.com/nn0jFCYBXQ



A Tribal man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob which accused him of theft in Kerala's Palakkad district.Image: ANI/ TwitterThe man was tied and then beaten to death. The police also registered a case regarding the same.The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.According to reports, the police was called in and when the man was being taken away by the police, he vomited and collapsed. He was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.Social media users also reacted with anger after photos were shared on sites.