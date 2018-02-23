 Kerala: Mob beats tribal man to death and then clicks ‘selfies’
The incident happened in Kerala’s Palakkad district

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 05:19 PM
Image: ANI/ Twitter

NEW DELHI: A Tribal man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob which accused him of theft in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Image: ANI/ Twitter

The man was tied and then beaten to death. The police also registered a case regarding the same.

The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.

According to reports, the police was called in and when the man was being taken away by the police, he vomited and collapsed. He was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Social media users also reacted with anger after photos were shared on sites.

First Published:
