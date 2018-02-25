 Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO

Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO

"May her soul rest in peace," tweeted PMO

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 07:42 AM
Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO

Image: Sridevi Kapoor/Facebook

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran actress Sridevi Kapoor. She was 54-year-old.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted PMO.





Renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night here.

Fans gather outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri.

[ALSO READ] Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passes away

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story President Ram Nath Kovind says 'Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi'

trending now

INDIA
Cab driver made to do sit-ups by MNS leader ...
INDIA
Safety, security of passengers is of utmost importance: GoAir
INDIA
FM slams regulators' failure to detect PNB fraud