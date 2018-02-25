Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted PMO.
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night here.
Fans gather outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri.
