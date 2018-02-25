Sridevi dies: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,' says PMO







Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran actress Sridevi Kapoor. She was 54-year-old."Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted PMO.Renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night here.Fans gather outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri.