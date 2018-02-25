Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passes away

: Renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night here.Fans gather outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri.One of the fans said-"We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable."Image: ANI"It is a very sad event. It is a loss to the film industry and to India. I have watched many of her films. She used to live in the same area," said GC Ghosh, resident of Andheri.Sridevi Kapoor who also worked as producer has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films and was regarded as the first female "superstar" of India. Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she was considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.(With ANI inputs)