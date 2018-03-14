 Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: RJD wins by 61988 votes
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: RJD wins by 61988 votes

Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: RJD wins by 61988 votes

In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 06:25 PM
Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: RJD wins by 61988 votes

Party symbol of RJD/Twitter image

Patna (Bihar): In Araria Lok Sabha bypoll, RJD has won by 61,988 votes. RJD got 5,09,334 votes and BJP got 4,47,346 votes on Wednesday.

In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections.

[ALSO READ] Analysis: What UP bypolls mean for BJP and Bihar by-elections mean for Nitish Kumar

After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.

The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.

Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UP by-polls: Congress loses deposits

trending now

INDIA
Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan, makes ...
VIDEO
UP-Bihar bypolls result: BJP candidate from Phulpur Kaushalendra Patel ...
INDIA
When babua meets bua: Akhilesh reaches Mayawati's home, with ...