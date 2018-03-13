Analysis: What UP bypolls mean for BJP and Bihar by-elections mean for Nitish Kumar

UP by-polls were held on two constituencies-Gorakhpur and Phulpur. However, less than 50 % voting was recorded.
In Gorakhpur constituency, bypoll was necessitated as the seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath after taking over as the Chief Minister last year.
In Phulpur, bypoll was necessitated after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated his seat.
What bypolls mean for BJP in UP?
The Uttar Pradesh bypolls are being seen as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 general election. Winning Gorakhpur seat, in particular, is a matter of prestige for the saffron party as it has been a bastion of now CM Yogi Adityanath who has won from that seat five consecutive times.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)
Bypolls are also seeing as a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress.
Interestingly, just before the by-elections in the state, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) extended support to arch-rival Samajwadi Party candidates so that BJP loses. To what extent they are successful, tomorrow it will be clear.
In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.
After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.
What bypolls mean for Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Image: File-PTI)
The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.
Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.
