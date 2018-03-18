ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan: 'There are no fake encounters in UP,' says CM Yogi Adityanath

He was speaking during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave.
Here are other important excerpts from his interview:
- We will not allow anyone to take law & order in his hands: Yogi Adityanath
- Ram Temple issue is not a political one: Yogi Adityanath
- Under constitutional limits, Ram Temple issue should be solved: Yogi Adityanath
- Ram Temple issue is related with people's emotions: Yogi Adityanath
- LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur shall not be considered as people's mandate
- Within a year, we changed the face of the state: Yogi Adityanath
- People were fed-up due to corruption: Yogi Adityanath
- We are committed for development: Yogi Adityanath
- UP was known as lawless state: Yogi Adityanath
To know the mood of the state, ABP News held Shikhar Sammelan conclave here in which influential politicians from different political parties were lined-up to put forward their views on the changing political scenario in the state.
