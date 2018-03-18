 ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan: 'There are no fake encounters in UP,' says CM Yogi Adityanath
Ram Temple issue is not a political one: Yogi Adityanath

By: || Updated: 18 Mar 2018 01:31 PM
Yogi Adityanath (Image: ABP Live)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday denied that there were any fake encounters of criminals in the state by police and stressed that cops have the right to fire back if criminals fire towards them.

He was speaking during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave.

Here are other important excerpts from his interview:

  • We will not allow anyone to take law & order in his hands: Yogi Adityanath

  • Ram Temple issue is not a political one: Yogi Adityanath

  • Under constitutional limits, Ram Temple issue should be solved: Yogi Adityanath

  • Ram Temple issue is related with people's emotions: Yogi Adityanath

  • LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur shall not be considered as people's mandate

  • Within a year, we changed the face of the state: Yogi Adityanath

  • People were fed-up due to corruption: Yogi Adityanath

  • We are committed for development: Yogi Adityanath

  • UP was known as lawless state: Yogi Adityanath


To know the mood of the state, ABP News held Shikhar Sammelan conclave here in which influential politicians from different political parties were lined-up to put forward their views on the changing political scenario in the state.



