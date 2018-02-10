OPINION: By curbing crime & cheating, CM Yogi Adityanath is doing 'walk the talk'

An Indian monk, Yogi took charge on 19 March 2017 and since that day a wave of change swept the state.
Personally, till now two major actions of the Yogi government which impressed me the most are-Coming down on criminals with full force and putting all efforts to stop the menace of cheating in the UP board exams.
Let's talk about the encounters first.
अपराध मुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश का वादा पूरा कर रही सरकार। pic.twitter.com/rgajnKkVgA
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) February 9, 2018
I remember, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had vowed to take strict action against the criminals after his government faced criticism over a string of crimes in the state. And CM is doing walk the talk.
If figures are to be believed, UP police gunned down 32 notorious criminals in less than a year. The figures were released by the director general of police headquarters last month.
Since the time Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, the police department has remained in an overdrive mode to smoke out criminals.
Recently, a gangster was killed and nearly two dozen criminals were arrested by police in 15 encounters in different districts of the state in just two days!
On a daily basis, on an average, two to three ambushes between police personnel and criminals have occurred with total encounters being in excess of 1000 up to now.
As per reports, while more than 195 criminals sustained injuries, around 210 policemen have also been injured.
Now, let's talk about the efforts of the state government in curbing the menace of cheating.
Before, Yogi government, cheating widely swept the education system of the state which jeopardised the efforts of sincere, talented students.
To put an end to this, CCTVs installed in all examination centres and the special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police helped conduct free and fair exams.
More than five lakh students left the ongoing UP Board exams for Class X and XII midway in the first two days due to a massive crackdown on cheating, an official said, reported IANS.
This is undoubtedly an outcome of the tight screening and anti-copying measures implemented by the Yogi government which had vowed to ensure there was no copying in 2018.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (in charge of education) told IANS that the government was committed to ensuring merit in the education system and at no cost will copying be allowed.
"We will not allow anyone to copy, cheat and usurp the right of meritorious students," he added.
Interestingly, what is applaudable is that Sharma is using the chopper to make surprise inspections at various examination centers to ensure that the government order is being fulfilled.
A state can only move forward when it is free from crime and its youths are sincerely committed towards education and it appears that monk is working hard to achieve both of this.
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.
First Published: 10 Feb 2018 06:20 PM