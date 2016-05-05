News
TVabp shortsABP ShortsVideos Podcast
X
HOME india-at-2047 NEWS
IndiaWorld
 OPERATION SINDOOR SPORTS ENT
MoviesLifestyle
 SCI & TECH
TechnologyScienceHealth
 BUSINESS
CRYPTOMUTUAL FUNDSPERSONAL FINANCE
 OPINION hawa-badlo OTHERS
Ideas Of IndiaUncutWeb StoriesEducationCRYPTOBrand WirePodcastPhotosGadgetsWorldElectionsGamingAutoPIN Code FinderLatest Mobile PhonesIFSC CODE FINDERContact UsUtility

‪‎Video‬: Watch when these police officer danced as they accept #RunningManChallenge

By: ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 05 May 2016 01:52 PM (IST)

‪‎Video‬: Watch when these police officer danced as they accept #RunningManChallenge ‪‎Video‬: Watch when these police officer danced as they accept #RunningManChallenge
Share:
New Delhi: The internet has created a new, obsessive trend and it is called the #RunningManChallenge. It is similar to other viral dance trends, for example, the Harlem Shake. The latest to accept this challenge is the New Zealand Police Force Recruitment. They danced to 1995 R&B hit "My Boo" in this viral footage. In the video, in uniform, eight police officers dance in a basement car park and posted the video on the Facebook page. They captioned it: “We catch people on the run everyday, this was a new #runningmanchallenge for our team.” Started by two University of Maryland basketball players, Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens, the ‪#‎RunningManChallenge‬ has taken the internet by a storm. The challenge is simple, do the dance to an old '90s hit song called "My Boo" by Ghost Town DJ's. This one's a must watch!
Published at : 05 May 2016 01:48 PM (IST) Tags: dance New Zealand Police viral video
Follow News on abp LIVE for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on abp News LIVE TV

Top Stories

Live TVVideoPhoto Gallery
Mobile App
ABP NEWS GROUP WEBSITES
ABP Network
Corporate Website
ABP Live
English News
ABP News
Hindi News
ABP আনন্দ
Bangla News
ABP माझा
Marathi News
ABP ਸਾਂਝਾ
Punjabi News
ABP અસ્મિતા
Gujarati News
ABP நாடு
Tamil News
ABP Ganga
Hindi News
ABP దేశం
Telugu News
Wahcricket
Cricket News
ABOUT USFEEDBACKCAREERSADVERTISE WITH USSITE MAPDISCLAIMERCONTACT USPRIVACY POLICY
This website follows the DNPA code of Ethics
© Copyright@2025.ABP Network Private Limited. All rights reserved