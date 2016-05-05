‪‎Video‬: Watch when these police officer danced as they accept #RunningManChallenge

The internet has created a new, obsessive trend and it is called the #RunningManChallenge. It is similar to other viral dance trends, for example, the Harlem Shake. The latest to accept this challenge is the New Zealand Police Force Recruitment. They danced to 1995 R&B hit "My Boo" in this viral footage. In the video, in uniform, eight police officers dance in a basement car park and posted the video on the Facebook page. They captioned it: “We catch people on the run everyday, this was a new #runningmanchallenge for our team.” Started by two University of Maryland basketball players, Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens, the ‪#‎RunningManChallenge‬ has taken the internet by a storm. The challenge is simple, do the dance to an old '90s hit song called "My Boo" by Ghost Town DJ's. This one's a must watch!