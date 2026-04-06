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Election
Amit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala, Says Left Fading Worldwide, Congress Losing Ground
IPL
WATCH: Sanjiv Goenka Gets Teary-Eyed As LSG Seal First IPL 2026 Victory
News
‘Open The F-ing Strait’: Trump Warns Hell For Iran, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants
Election
PM’s ‘Maha Jungleraj’ Jibe At Mamata, TMC Hits Back With ‘Desperate Election Rhetoric’
Cricket
Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts
Movies
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Entertainment
Samay Raina Drops Comedy Special ‘Still Alive’ Teaser; Uses Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latent Clip
India
Modern, Elegant & Aesthetic: Inside Indian Railways’ New Amrit Bharat Coaches
News
Iran Claims It Destroyed US C-130 Aircraft And Black Hawk Helicopters In Isfahan
IPL
MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Head Coach? Zaheer Khan Weighs In
Celebrities
Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’
Recipes
Moringa Pakora Recipe: A Crispy And Tasty Twist To Your Favourite Tea-Time Snack
India
Bengal SIR: Tribunal orders Cong candidate's name to be reinstated in supplementary roll
India
Three arrested after 3 men die from consuming 'poisonous' liquor in UP's Bahraich
India
West Asia crisis: Iranian foreign minister dials EAM Jaishankar
India
BJP plotted Malda unrest, PM should stop peddling falsehood: TMC
Sports
This loss is on me: Ruturaj Gaikwad
World
France Sees Anti-Racism Rally As New Mayor Bally Bagayoko Faces Attacks
Election
PM’s ‘Maha Jungleraj’ Jibe At Mamata, TMC Hits Back With ‘Desperate Election Rhetoric’
IPL
RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bengaluru Run Riot, Chennai Still Winless In IPL 2026
SPONSORED
Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government Gifts Citizens Comprehensive Health Coverage: Up To ₹10 Lakh Cashless Treatment
SPONSORED
Bhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government Launches Historic Health Initiative: Up To ₹10 Lakh Cashless Treatment For Every Family
SPONSORED
Punjab Becoming Safer And More Prosperous Under The Mann Government
SPONSORED
The Mann Government Is Winning The ‘War Against Drugs’
Election
PM’s ‘Maha Jungleraj’ Jibe At Mamata, TMC Hits Back With ‘Desperate Election Rhetoric’
Election
Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated
Election
Amit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala, Says Left Fading Worldwide, Congress Losing Ground
Celebrities
Prakash Raj Reacts After PM Modi Claims ‘Congress Is Spreading Lies’ About Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story
Election
No Car, Assets Decline From Rs 59 Lakh To Rs 24 Lakh: A Look At Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit
Election
'Cong Will Punish Accused In Zubeen Garg Case In 100 Days': Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promise For Assam
Election
TVK Chief Vijay Files Fresh Affidavit, Declares Two Pending Criminal Cases
Election
BJP Candidate Suffers Head Injury In Road Crash In Cooch Behar
IPL
RCB vs CSK: Toss Result & Complete Playing XI For IPL 2026 Clash
IPL
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Goes Air-Borne To Dismiss Klaasen During SRH vs LSG Match
IPL
IPL 2026: Klaasen, Reddy Rescue SRH After Top-Order Collapse vs LSG
Cricket
History Made! Mohammed Shami Overtakes Siraj With Landmark Feat In SRH vs LSG
Cricket
RCB vs CSK Weather Update: Will Rain Wash Out Virat vs Dhoni Clash?
Schedule
|Teams
|Date
|Venue
|KKR v PBKS
06 Apr 26
Mon
Kolkata
19:30 pm
|RR v MI
07 Apr 26
Tue
Guwahati
19:30 pm
|DC v GT
08 Apr 26
Wed
Delhi
19:30 pm
|KKR v LSG
09 Apr 26
Thu
Kolkata
19:30 pm
|RR v RCB
10 Apr 26
Fri
Guwahati
19:30 pm
Points Table
|TEAMS
|P
|W
|T
|L
|Pt
RCB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
RR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
DC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
PBKS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
SRH
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
Most Runs
Ryan Rickelton
MI
81 Runs • 1 Matches
|Player
|Runs
Ishan Kishan
SRH
|80
Rohit Sharma
MI
|78
Cooper Connolly
PBKS
|72
Sameer Rizvi
DC
|70
Most Wickets
Jacob Duffy
RCB
3 Wickets • 1 Matches
|Player
|Wickets
Prasidh Krishna
GT
|3
T Natarajan
DC
|3
Lungi Ngidi
DC
|3
Vijaykumar Vyshak
PBKS
|3
Videos
Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Videos
ABPLIVE
Bihar News: Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government
Astro
Pisces Horoscope Tomorrow, April 06, 2026: Financial Strength And Positive Outcomes Mark A Promising Phase
Astro
Aquarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 06, 2026: New Opportunities And Stronger Bonds Shape A Balanced Phase
Astro
Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow, April 06, 2026: Financial Gains And Personal Growth Drive Success
Astro
Sagittarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 06, 2026: Financial Gains And Smart Choices Lead To Positive Outcomes
Astro
Scorpio Horoscope Tomorrow, April 06, 2026: Financial Gains And Smart Choices Lead To Positive Outcomes
Personal Finance
From Forex Mark-ups To Cash Withdrawal Fees: The Real Cost Of Using Credit Cards Abroad
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Govt Launches Website, Sets March 16 Deadline
Personal Finance
Stable EMIs Ahead? What RBI’s Repo Rate Pause Means For Your Finances
Personal Finance
Thinking Of Stopping Your SIP During A Job Switch? Here’s The Hidden Cost
Personal Finance
Income Tax Filing Set For A Major Reset In 2026: Key Form Changes Explained
Personal Finance
ABP Live Your Money Your Life | International Travel Costs Just Got A Little Easier Under Budget 2026
World
OPINION | The Hormuz Question: Can India Protect Its Energy Supply Chain?
Business
India-EU FTA: Tariff Cuts, Export Boom Hopes & The Big CBAM Question
India
Why Hagrama's Message To PM Modi Didn't Sound Like Politics-As-Usual
Business
Budget 2026 Expectations: Industry Looks To Govt Capex As Private Investment Stays Soft
World
'Trump Corollary' In Action: How A New US Doctrine Rewrote Venezuela Overnight
Business
₹1.6 Lakh Crore FII Exodus, Rupee At Record Lows, But Dalal Street Refuses To Blink
Business
India's Goldilocks Mix: Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right For A 7%+ Growth Boom
Business
India's New Zealand FTA Is A Big Win, But It's Already Ruffling Kiwi Feathers
ABP Decodes
Zero-Tariff Twist: How The US-Bangladesh Deal Challenges India’s Textile Edge
Business
India-US Trade Pact Under Scanner: $500 Billion Pledge, Russian Oil, Farmers' Fears Explained
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | Can Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Be Removed? What Congress' No-Confidence Motion Means
News
ABP Live Deep Dive: Why Bengaluru Metro Became India’s Most Expensive Ride
World
ABP Live Deep Dive: Who Is Krishna Nandi? Hindu Tycoon Making Unlikely Jamaat-e-Islami Bid In Bangladesh Elections
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Moody’s Projects India GDP At 6.4% For FY27, Below FinMin Estimate. What It Means
Entertainment
Ideas of India 2026: Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Adnan Sami, Anil Kapoor And Others Gear Up For ABP Network Event
Ideas Of India
ABP Ideas of India 2026: Amitabh Kant To Address Good Governance In Turbulent Times
Ideas Of India
Adnan Sami To Spotlight The Power Of Healing Through Music At Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai
Ideas Of India
Ideas Of India 2026: Global Strategic Thinkers to Decode ‘The New World Order’ At ABP Network Summit
Ideas Of India
Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur To Come Together At ABP Network's Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai
India
Veteran Envoys To Decode India’s Neighbourhood Challenges At ABP's Ideas Of India Summit 2026
Cities
Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules
Cities
Delhi To Get 4 Lakh New PNG Connections Amid Gas Supply Concerns
Cities
Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Daytime Relief, IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies Till April 6
Cities
Noida Airport Inauguration: When Will Flights Start, Key Destinations And All You Need To Know
India
Sonia Gandhi's Health Improves, Expected To Be Discharged From Hospital Soon, Say Doctors
Cities
Noida International Airport Inauguration: Traffic Curbs Tomorrow, High Alert; Check Details
Cities
'Khoon Ki Holi': Tension Grips Uttam Nagar Ahead Of Eid, Families Fear Violence After Clash Death
Cities
LPG Panic In Delhi As Customers Rush For Cylinders After Govt Tightens Booking Rules
Movies
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Entertainment
Samay Raina Drops Comedy Special ‘Still Alive’ Teaser; Uses Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latent Clip
Celebrities
Salman Khan Seen Wearing Worn-Out Shoes In Viral Video, Internet Says 'Bhai Is Getting Poorer'
Entertainment
Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’
Celebrities
Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’
Celebrities
'I Saw My Picture on Porn Site': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Disturbing School Days Experience
Celebrities
Celina Jaitly Opens Up About her Struggles Amid Divorce Battle, Says 'Almost Gave Up On Myself'
Entertainment
‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist
Fact Check
Fact Check: Did Trump Say 'Let Them Fight’? He Did, But In 2019, And Not About India-Pakistan Conflict
Fact Check
Fact Check: Gaza-Beirut Footage Shared As 'India's Attack On Pakistan', Videos Go Viral
Fact Check
Fact Check: These Images Of 'Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Are AI-Generated
World
Fact Check: Did Pope Francis Kiss Rothschild Family Member's Hand? Know Truth Behind Viral Photo
Fact Check
Fact Check: Did BBC Identify Former Ukraine Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief As Nation’s ‘Next President’?
Fact Check
Fact Check: Image Showing Donald Trump ‘Dancing With 13-Yr-Old Girl’ Is Likely AI-Generated
ABP Decodes
Ceasefire, No Nukes, Hormuz: Trump’s 15-Point Iran Plan Vs What Does Tehran Want?
ABP Decodes
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
World
Trump Administration To Pay French Firm $1B In Taxpayer Funds To Drop US Offshore Wind Projects
World
US-Iran Talks Or Tensions? Trump’s Big Claim Vs Tehran’s Denial
Celebrities
‘Casting Directors Wouldn’t Even Answer My Calls’: Rakul Preet Opens Up On Being An Outsider In Bollywood
News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Will Nitish Kumar Remain Bihar CM For Five Years? Dharmendra Pradhan Responds
News
India@2047 Youth Conclave |'BJP Is My Way Or Highway, Trying To Capture Institutions': Pilot
Celebrities
Rakul Preet Singh On OTT Vs Theatres And Nepotism At India@2047
Education
CBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026
Education
CBSE To Make Third Language Compulsory In Class 10 Boards By 2031, Major Curriculum Shift Announced
Education
CBSE Rolls Out New Curriculum: JEE-NEET Prep In Schools, Crackdown On Dummy Schools
Education
CBSE Issues Advisory On QR Codes In Question Papers Amid Viral Online Claims, Warns Against Misinterpretation
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Birthday Feature: Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Glamorous Looks That Redefine Modern Diva Style
Blog
Dr Rohit Yadav
Blog
Dr Prosenjit Nath
News
Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran After ‘I’ll Blow Everything Up’ Warning
World
France Sees Anti-Racism Rally As New Mayor Bally Bagayoko Faces Attacks
World
Iran Responds To Trump, Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At US Aircraft Wreckage Site
News
Rs 10 Lakh Cover: Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Expands Affordable Healthcare Access
Technology
Which Is The Cheapest Yearly Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared
Gaming
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PC: This One Cheat Code Makes You Impossible To Kill
Technology
Instagram Not Working? App Is Currently Facing An Outage
Technology
You Could Get The iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 50,000: Here's How
Movies
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Entertainment
Samay Raina Drops Comedy Special ‘Still Alive’ Teaser; Uses Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latent Clip
Celebrities
Salman Khan Seen Wearing Worn-Out Shoes In Viral Video, Internet Says 'Bhai Is Getting Poorer'
Entertainment
Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’
Business
Adani Ports Crosses 500 Million Tonnes, Gautam Adani Charts Next Big Leap
News
No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed
Personal Finance
Rs 12.75 Lakh Income Misses Marginal Relief: Small Salary Jump That Changes Your Tax Game
Business
Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026
World
Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Hit By Drone Attack After Trump Warns To Iran's Power Plants
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Turns Cautious Amidst West Asia War, Sensex Over Points Down, Nifty At 23,150
Mutual Funds
Asian Markets Fall, GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Opening For Dalal Street
Mutual Funds
Markets Rally Across The Board, 49 Of 50 Nifty Stocks In Green
Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly Urges PM Narendra Modi To Ban Elephant Rides After ‘Pink’ Elephant Chanchal’s Death
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Fame Rajat Dalal Marries Girlfriend, Shares Dreamy Wedding Pics
Television
The 50 Grand Finale Tonight: Know Where To Watch, Finalists And Prize Money
Celebrities
Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Pregnancy; Says 'We Managed To Hide It For Six Months'
Movies
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Celebrities
Not Ranveer Singh, But This Guy Is The ‘Soul’ Of Dhurandhar; Aditya Dhar Praises Him
Movies
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Viral Ayodhya Scene With Lord Rama Is Real
Movies
Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani
World
France Sees Anti-Racism Rally As New Mayor Bally Bagayoko Faces Attacks
World
Iran Responds To Trump, Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At US Aircraft Wreckage Site
World
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites
Entertainment
‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist
World
‘Trump Dead’ Is Trending Online. But Why?
Lifestyle
Why 'Dancing Gorillas' Are Becoming The Most Unexpected Wedding Trend In India - WATCH
Trending
Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara Video Goes Viral As ‘Vanar Sena’ Enjoys A Special Feast In Maharashtra
Trending
Food Pharmer Revant Himatsingka Claims ‘Cheeslings Is Mostly Maida’ In Viral Video; Asks ‘What Are We Feeding Kids?’
Ideas Of India
‘Privileged To Reach Half A Billion’: ABP CEO Concludes Ideas Of India Summit
India
Ideas of india 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Heartland Stories to Ideas of India 2026
India
Ideas of india 2026: Sumanta Datta Delivers Closing Vision at Ideas of India 2026
India
Ideas of india 2026: Jawed Ashraf on Navigating the New Tradewinds of Global Volatility
Health
Billy Joel Cancels All Concerts After Diagnosis Of Rare Brain Disorder — Know What Is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Books
Where Did All The Semicolons Go? The Case Of The Vanishing Pause
Science
Comet, Meteor, Rocket, Or Just Space Junk? Know The Fireballs You See In The Night Sky
Business
India Abstained From IMF's Vote On Pakistan — What Does It Mean?
World
What Is Fatah-2 Missile That Pakistan Reportedly Targeted India With?
India
Sky Shields Unleashed: How India's S-400, Akash Crushed Pakistani Airstrikes In Seconds
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News
Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran After ‘I’ll Blow Everything Up’ Warning
World
Iran Responds To Trump, Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At US Aircraft Wreckage Site
World
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites
Election
Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated
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News
Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran After ‘I’ll Blow Everything Up’ Warning
World
Iran Responds To Trump, Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At US Aircraft Wreckage Site
World
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites
Election
Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated
IPL
RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bengaluru Run Riot, Chennai Still Winless In IPL 2026
Election
Amit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala, Says Left Fading Worldwide, Congress Losing Ground
IPL
WATCH: Sanjiv Goenka Gets Teary-Eyed As LSG Seal First IPL 2026 Victory
News
‘Open The F-ing Strait’: Trump Warns Hell For Iran, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants
ABP LIVE
Earlier he was becoming a peacemaker, now he is fighting
ABP LIVE
War Alert: The concerns of the country and the world are increasing
ABP LIVE
No U.S., or Israeli Ships Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions
ABP LIVE
The World Witnesses Trump’s Fiery and Explosive Statements
ABP LIVE
Middle east conflict: Iran is weakened, now is the right time to make a deal