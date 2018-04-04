YouTube HQ Shooting: Four injured, employee says 'first thought it was earthquake'



We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1

— Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018



Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c

— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018



There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.

— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018



Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018