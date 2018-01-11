 Yes, it really snowed in the Sahara desert and the pictures are amazing
By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 02:58 PM
Ain Sefra (Algeria): It's difficult to believe, but it really snowed in one of the hottest places on Earth.

 



Ain Sefra, a desert town in Algeria known as the 'Gateway to the Sahara', experienced a substantial amount of snow for reportedly third time in 40 years. And the pictures are breathtaking, to say the least!

 





According to some reports, parts of the area received nearly 15 inches of snow. As the Sahara is renowned for its extreme temperatures, it's not unusual for the temperature to plunge tens of degrees Fahrenheit at night.

 



But, the snow actually stayed intact for a good portion of the day. While snow is historically scant in the desert area, a similar snow phenomenon happened just last year. Before that, it had been 37 years since Ain Sefra's last snowfall.

 





 



Experts believe this snowfall was a result of high pressure in Europe pulling in cold air southwards into north Africa.

