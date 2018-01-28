In Pictures: World's Smallest Woman Meets World's Tallest Man For Incredible Photoshoot In Egypt

1

Sultan Kosen, from Turkey, 34, the tallest man on earth according to the Guinness World Records, with a height of 246.5 cm ( 8 feet 1 inch), stands on the Great Pyramid as Jyoti Amge, from India, 24, who holds the Guinness title for world's shortest woman with 62.8 cm (2 ft 06) tall, waves at the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)