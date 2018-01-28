In Pictures: World's Smallest Woman Meets World's Tallest Man For Incredible Photoshoot In Egypt

Sultan Kosen, from Turkey, 34, the tallest man on earth according to the Guinness World Records, with a height of 246.5 cm ( 8 feet 1 inch), stands on the Great Pyramid as Jyoti Amge, from India, 24, who holds the Guinness title for world's shortest woman with 62.8 cm (2 ft 06) tall, waves at the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
Both, Kosen and Amge, were invited by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to visit Cairo's most famous sites, in an attempt to help boost tourism in Egypt. (Photo: AP)
The mismatched pair posed in front of the historic Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. The photoshoot has gone viral on the social media. (AFP Photo)
Guinness World Records only has 10 confirmed people in history to reach 8 ft or more. (AFP Photo)
Both record-holders won their records in 2011. (AFP Photo)
There's a 6ft difference between the pair. (AFP Photo)
Kosen also holds the record for the biggest hands. (Photo: AP)