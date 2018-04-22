World's oldest lady dies at 117 after witnessing generation of great-great-great grandchildren

As per the reports, Nabi Tajima, who was the oldest living woman passed away on Saturday before 8 pm in a hospital in the town of Kikai.

Reports say that she had been hospitalized since January.



She had more than 160 descendants including great-great-great grandchildren.



She was born on August 4 back in the year 1900.



Her home is in the southernmost town of Japan’s four islands.



After death of Violet Brown of Jamaica, Tajima became the oldest living person, some seven months ago. Co-incidentally Violet Brown too did not survive beyond 117 years.



Now a Japanese woman named Chiyo Yoshida is reportedly the world's oldest person. She is 116 years old.

