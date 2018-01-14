Watch: Dramatic visuals of a Turkish plane skidding off runway and getting stuck on a cliff edge



About PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight https://t.co/LqUbEmGsOo

— Pegasus Airlines (@flymepegasus) January 13, 2018

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a passenger jet skidded off from the runway to get stuck in the mud on the edge of a cliff in northern Turkey."We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane's rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming," one of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, reportedly told state-run news agency Anadolu.The flight contained 162 passengers and all of them were evacuated safely. None of them were said to be hurt.It wasn’t immediately known as to what caused the plane to skid off from the runway to reach very close to the shore’s edge.The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was flying from Ankara to Trabzon.We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018). All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board.We will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.