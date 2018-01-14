 Watch: Dramatic visuals of a Turkish plane skidding off runway and getting stuck on a cliff edge
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was flying from Ankara to Trabzon.

A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon's airport on the Black Sea coast on January 14, 2018. A passenger plane late on January 13 skidded off the runway just metres away from the sea as it landed at Trabzon's airport in northern Turkey. The Pegasus Airlines flight, with 168 people on board, had taken off from Ankara on its way to the northern province of Trabzon. No casualties were reported. / AFP PHOTO / IHLAS NEWS AGENCY / STRINGER / Turkey OUT

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a passenger jet skidded off from the runway to get stuck in the mud on the edge of a cliff in northern Turkey.

"We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane's rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming," one of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, reportedly told state-run news agency Anadolu.

The flight contained 162 passengers and all of them were evacuated safely. None of them were said to be hurt.



It wasn’t immediately known as to what caused the plane to skid off from the runway to reach very close to the shore’s edge.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was flying from Ankara to Trabzon.



Here’s the complete statement from Pegasus Airlines

We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018). All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board.

We will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.

