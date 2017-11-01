Watch video: Terrorist Sayfullo Saipov seen running after Manhattan attack







Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured: PM Modihttps://t.co/cPS0EiLbTm pic.twitter.com/IRB7doUuCv

In the aftermath of the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001 carnage in the city, President Donald Trump said today he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States.At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan today after a gunman in a truck plowed through a busy bike path, an incident the US termed as an "act of terrorism".The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov said to be from Uzbekistan, was shot in the stomach before being arrested.Terrorist Sayfullo Saipov seen running after the attackTerrorist Sayfullo Saipov seen running after the attack"I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted.His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked."Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today's terrorist attack in New York City and their families," Trump had said in a statement after the attack.Earlier, the US president took to Twitter to decry the attack, saying "we must not allow ISIS to return"."In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Trump tweeted."We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!" he said in another tweet.