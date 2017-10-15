Virginia State University remains on lockdown after 'isolated' shooting; one injured

The authorities have added that at least one person was injured and that there was no further threat to the university campus.
"The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. The responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries. The police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus," The New York Post quoted a statement by the Chesterfield Police Department, as saying.
The University Police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
A second tweet said the police were still on the scene, and the campus was on a lockdown.
The incident happened after VSU alumni held a homecoming parade on Saturday. (ANI)
First Published: 15 Oct 2017 11:50 AM