Virginia State University remains on lockdown after 'isolated' shooting; one injured

Petersburg (Virginia) [U.S.A.]: The Virginia State University remains on lockdown after a reported shooting on the campus that authorities have said was an isolated incident.The authorities have added that at least one person was injured and that there was no further threat to the university campus."The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. The responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries. The police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus," The New York Post quoted a statement by the Chesterfield Police Department, as saying.The University Police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."A second tweet said the police were still on the scene, and the campus was on a lockdown.The incident happened after VSU alumni held a homecoming parade on Saturday. (ANI)