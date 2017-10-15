Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
Shooting on Campus Update - Police scene still active and the campus remains on lockdown. Continue to avoid area.
— VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017
Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.
— VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.
(Story will be updated)
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 Oct 2017 09:36 AM