 Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

By: || Updated: 15 Oct 2017 09:39 AM
Representational Picture (AP)

PETERSBURG, Va: Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."






A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.

(Story will be updated)

