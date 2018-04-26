Watch: Video shows chained-up monkey dressed as a girl to collect money, sparks outrage

  • Latest News
26 Apr 2018
A disturbing video has emerged from Indonesia's Bogor showing a chained-up monkey dressed as a girl to collect money from passersby. Photos: YouTube video grab

NEW DELHI: A disturbing video has emerged from Indonesia's Bogor showing a chained-up monkey dressed as a girl to collect money from passersby.

In the clip, the monkey is chained to the roadside and holding a bucket. The primate was forced to wear a pink tracksuit and a full head doll mask and sunglasses.

He stands around looking for tourists, while holding the blue bucket and accepts the money from people passing by. At times, when he spots someone giving him money, he takes it and put it in the bucket himself.

The bizarre clip was shared widely on Facebook. Many social media users criticised the video as cruelty towards the animal.

One user wrote: "Poor monkey! Chained by his neck and tortured just to please human beings."

26 Apr 2018
