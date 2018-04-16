Video of black men being handcuffed at Starbucks goes viral; CEO apologises

Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement on Saturday night. He called the situation “disheartening” and that it led to a reprehensible outcome.



The apology comes after a video of two black men being handcuffed at a Starbucks store went viral and the company had to face the heat of the internet users whose saw the video.



As per the reports, the Starbucks employee called 911 for aid and said that the two men were trespassing. The two men when asked by the police refused to leave, leading to arrest.



However the men reportedly said that they were waiting for their friends and did nothing wrong.



This is despicable #StarbucksWhileBlack #Starbucks ..... I’m a major patron, looks like it’s time to start going to my local shops... #disappointed pic.twitter.com/ExtpMd14FG

— Shan Renay (@shan_renay) April 14, 2018

