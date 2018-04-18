US: Unarmed black father of three, shot dead by police in Walmart parking

As per the reports in the foreign media, the man identified as Diante Yarber was father of three children. He was shot down brutally by two dozen bullets fired by the police for ‘looking suspicious’.



Reports have it that the man was unarmed and he was parking his car at the time of the incident on April 4.



His lawyer Lee Merritt had told the media that among the car’s four passengers was 26-years-old Mariana Tafoya, who is recovering in hospital from bullet wounds.



He informed that the cops fired a total of 30 bullets, 2 dozens of which hit Yarber.



Two other passengers in Yarber’s car were reportedly arrested and were later released.



However, as per the police the officers had responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle which accelerated in reverse , striking a police vehicle and then accelerated forward towards the officers.



According to reports, the San Bernandino County Sheriff’s Office said that the officers felt Yarber was a car theft suspect. However Yarber’s lawyer indicated that the vehicle in suspicion, a black Ford Mustang reportedly, belonged to Yarber’s Cousin.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Officer indicated that officers thought Yarber was a car theft suspect. However, Merritt indicated the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, belonged to Yarber's cousin.

