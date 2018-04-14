  • Latest News
  US, UK and France strike Syria over suspected chemical attack
US, UK and France strike Syria over suspected chemical attack

As per reports, loud explosions light up skies over Syrian capital.

By: | Updated: 14 Apr 2018 10:43 AM
AFP PHOTO

Damascus: On Friday night, the US launched coordinated strikes against Syria.

Syrian research, storage and military targets were destroyed. President Donald Trump sought to "punish" his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

"I ordered the US armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, reported news agency IANS.

Assad is alleged for a suspected chemical attack that killed over 70 people.

UK and France also joined the strikes.

US President indicated the strikes would continue until and unless Syria will stop using chemical weapons.

As per reports, loud explosions lit up over the Syrian capital.









It may be recalled that in April 2017 United States had  fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.

The latest strikes by the US is its second attempt to punish the country for the alleged use of the chemical weapons.

First Published: 14 Apr 2018 09:07 AM

First Published: 14 Apr 2018 09:07 AM
Kazakhstan, India agree to enhance energy cooperation
