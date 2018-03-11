Trump certain of success in upcoming talks with North Korea



The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018



Chinese President XI JINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018



Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

: American President Donald Trump’s latest decision of having a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving positive responses from the world leaders around. After appreciation from Japan and China, President Donald Trump predicted that the upcoming talks with Kim Jong Un will fetch "tremendous success".In a brief interaction with media Trump reportedly said that the promise by North Korea to not shoot off missiles and the approach towards denuclearization is great.Earlier on Saturday he said that the deal with North Korea is in making and if it is completed it will be very good for the world.He took to Twitter and wrote: “The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.”He seemed elated with the appreciation received by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He tweeted: “Chinese President XI JINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!”Trump took everybody with a surprise when he announced his decision to accept the invitation to meet his North Korean counterpart. After months of intense exchange of barbs the two countries now seem to be in favour of mollification. As stated by the Trump himself the two leaders will meet before the end of May.