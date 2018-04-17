US: Nationwide search for killer granny accused of killing husband and look-alike friend

As per the reports doing rounds, the lady named Lois Reiss befriended her look-alike to steal her identity.



The lady who is now being described as a cold-blooded killer in the media reports, is reportedly a mother of three adult children and at least one grandchild. The police reportedly said that the lady had a history of gambling problems.





As per reports, she is accused of shooting dead her husband, David, in Minnesota a month ago. She then went on a run across the country and reached Fort Myers in Lee County where she found her look-alike Pamela Hutchinson.



The two became friends but Riess killed Hutchinson with a motive to steal her identity.



Lee county Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said that she smiles and looks like anyone’s mother and grandmother, yet she is calculated, targeted and an absolute cold-blooded killer, NBC reported.



The ‘killer-granny’ is being described in reports as a 5-foot-5-inches tall lady. She has got brown eyes, blonde hair and weighs 165-pounds.



The authorities have reportedly warned that Riess is considered armed and dangerous and that her killing spree may not be over.



The authorities have reportedly warned that Riess is considered armed and dangerous and that her killing spree may not be over.

They are of the view that when she will have no resources left, she will become desperate to kill again.

