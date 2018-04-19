  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • US admiral warns against sanctioning India over Russia defence purchase
  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • US admiral warns against sanctioning India over Russia defence purchase

US admiral warns against sanctioning India over Russia defence purchase

A top US admiral has warned Congress against imposing any sanctions on countries like India and Indonesia for purchasing defence equipment from Russia.

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 12:38 PM
US admiral warns against sanctioning India over Russia defence purchase

Image: Representative

Washington: A top US admiral has warned Congress against imposing any sanctions on countries like India and Indonesia for purchasing defence equipment from Russia, saying any such move would pose a concern for America's defence ties in the Indo-Pacific and increase its partners' dependence on Moscow.

Admiral Philip S Davidson, the nominee for the US Pacific Command Commander (PACOM), told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday during his confirmation that India's military had long relied on the former Soviet Union and then Russia to follow with some of its technology and training.

"We have to break down that historical background to a certain extent, break down is not the correct work but be willing to work with that so that we can move forward with India," Davidson said.

The top Pentagon Admiral warned Congress that imposing any sanctions on India according to 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)' for its purchase of significant defence equipment from Russia would have an adverse impact on the relationship.

The CAATSA includes sanctions against countries that engage in significant transactions with the Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

India could face sanctions for purchasing high value military defence items, in particular state-of-the-art S-400 missile defence system, from Russia under the act.

"It is a fundamental priority for the United States and PACOM to continually develop our alliances and partnerships so that all nations benefit from an environment that safeguards security, stability, prosperity, and peace for the entire region," Davidson said.

He said Russia's operations and engagements throughout the Indo-Pacific continue to rise "both to advace their own strategic interests and to undermine US interests".

"Russia also sees economic opportunities to build markets for energy exports and arms sales in the region," he said.

"CAATSA sanctions pose a concern for our defense relationships in the Indo-Pacific with countries such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. If the US decides to sanction these partner nations for their purchases of Russian equipment, this decision may hinder the growth of each developing partnership and increase each partner's dependence on Russia," Davidson warned.

He also underscored the need to establish a foundation in a military-to-military relationship with India.

It's important to get to establish a foundation in a military to military relationship, Davidson said.

I think the historic opportunity for the United States going forward is probably with India and that would be a relationship that I intend to work on with great energy

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 12:38 PM
View Comments
Next Story Low testosterone in men associated with chronic diseases
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Master Stroke Full: From Kathua rape case to Vijay Mallya, PM Mod...

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty to team up for Hera Phe...

Ayesha Jhulka to make a HUGE comeback in Bollywood after eight ye...