UNSC to hold emergency meeting over Syria chemical attack

"The US, along with Cote d'Ivoire, France, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, and the UK, has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in light of the latest allegations of a chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria," Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Sunday.



"Yet again, there are reports of what appears to be a chemical weapons attack in Syria. Unfortunately, chemical weapons use to injure and kill innocent Syrian civilians has become all too common."



US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said: "The Security Council has to come together and demand immediate access for first responders, support an independent investigation into what happened, and hold accountable those responsible for this atrocious act".



"The US supports a new independent, impartial mechanism to make attributions for chemical weapons use in Syria and calls for access for first responders to provide medical help and verification without delay."



Opposition activists and local rescuers said Saturday nights's attack killed over 70 people.



Activists said Syrian forces used chlorine gas in the attack against Douma, the last rebel-held area in Eastern Ghouta.



The Syrian government has denied the allegations, calling them fabrications.

