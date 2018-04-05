Unfazed by US' terror tags, Hafiz Saeed's Mili Muslim League vows to contest Pakistan elections

Hafiz Saeed’s political party Mili Muslim League (MML), which was recently placed on the US list of foreign terrorists organisations, has reportedly vowed to participate in the upcoming elections.The party’s head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed has a bounty of 10 million USD on his head.The US State Department on Tuesday had equated MML with terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It was Saeed who laid the foundation stone of LeT, which was behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks which claimed more than 150 lives.The party fielded its candidate in September 2017 by-election after deposition of former PM Nawaz Sharif.According to reports, Mili Muslim League President Saifullah Khalid clearly stated that on US announcements they will not discontinue their political activities at any cost. He asserted that the party will participate in the coming 2018 elections and will also field candidates from across Pakistan.Khalid who was clearly irked at US’ announcement, called its decision a violation of basic human rights and an intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs. He challenged the US to present evidence in court.Pakistan’s electoral commission had barred Mili Muslim League from participating in the by-polls last year, after flyers and posters with images of Hafiz Saeed emerged in its rallies.This decision was later overturned by the courts.US State Department had earlier said that The United States supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence. United Nations too later issued a similar statement. Pressurising Pak government to take actions against terror funding.