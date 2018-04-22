UN, others welcome North Korea's move to suspend nuclear tests

The state-run KCNA News Agency quoted Kim Jong Un saying “Under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission”.
As the country prepares for the historic talks with the Southern counterpart and also with the otherwise rival nation US, Kim Jong made the announcement, which is believed to benefit the upcoming talks.
The announcement also came just weeks after Kim Jong Un met President Xi Jinping of China on his first official trip outside his country.
As per the reports, North Korea conducted all of its six nuclear tests at the Punggte-ri test site in the northeastern province since 2006. The latest and most powerful test was conducted in September.
Kim is due to meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on April 27 for the first inter-Korean summit in over a decade, and US President Donald Trump by June.
Both countries have been pushing Pyongyang to denuclearise and reacted positively to the latest development, calling it a "sign of progress" and a "promising start" to upcoming talks.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision and tweeted: "This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”
A message from Kim Jong Un: “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”
Also will “Shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.” Progress being made for all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
In a statement released by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of UN, Mr. Guterres welcomed the decision, describing it as “a positive step forward” which would contribute to building trust between DPRK and its southern neighbour, the Republic of Korea (ROK), as well as other countries in the region.
China, Japan and UK too hailed the decision.
