Two UN peacemakers killed , 10 wounded in mortar fire in Mali

During an attack on their camp in the northeastern region of Mali, at least two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and 10 others have been wounded.The UN mission in Mali known as MINUSMA released a statement informing that the peacekeepers came under mortar fire at around 6.It further informed that the number of casualties stated is recorded after the initial assessment of the attack that took place in Aguelhok.Last month too, four UN peacekeepers were killed when a mine exploded under their vehicle in central Mali. Six Malian soldiers were killed a week earlier in another mine attack on their convoy.According to reports attacks on MINUSMA are common. More than 150 UN peacekeepers have lost their lives since 2013 in this UN mission of Mali.Reports have it that the MINUSMA in Mali has a 12,500 strong force, which is further backed by 4000 French troops, who are on an anti-jihadist mission.Jihadist forces and Al-Qaeda linked terrorists have undermined Mali. The Al-Qaeda terrorists took control of its desert in 2012, but were driven out by French-led military operations in 2013.Despite government’s peace agreements and large forces of peacemakers, Mali grapples with Jihadist forces and large tracts that are rendered lawless.