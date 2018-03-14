 Twitter mourns death of science legend Stephen Hawking
NASA shared a small video clip of Stephen Hawking where he can be heard talking.

New Delhi: World famous British scientist Stephen Hawking, modern cosmology's brightest star known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, died today at his home in Cambridge aged 76, leaving a permanent dent in the world.

Personalities and institutions from all around the world are mourning the death of the legend.

























