Twitter mourns death of science legend Stephen Hawking



Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5

— NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018



R.I.P. #StephenHawking a true inspiration. Showed us how easy it is to love/live despite physical disabilities #amazinglife

— Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 14, 2018



He came from the Universe

He explained the Universe

He left to be part of Universe

But He would not be Lost in the Universe

For He would always be remembered!#stephenhawking pic.twitter.com/RTYb39cgbd



— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 14, 2018



“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.”

- #StephenHawking

A man who overcame his disability and accomplished great things. #RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/qb1Ipypj7k

— Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) March 14, 2018



Goodbye #StephenHawking Thank you for being - amongst everything else - a great laugh. pic.twitter.com/M1d1GEsv9r

— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 14, 2018



Saddened to hear about the demise of Professor #StephenHawking, a renowned physicist who has transformed our understanding of the universe. His extensive research and work related to space & time will be a guiding book for budding scientists across the world.

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2018



With the passing of legendary theoretical physicist and cosmologist, #StephenHawking , great flame has been extinguished, but countless others have been sparked by its beauty, and they will continue to shine on, eliminating ignorance and unveiling mysteries of our universe. RIP!

— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) March 14, 2018



#StephenHawking was truly a symbol of the power and limitlessness of the human mind. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 14, 2018



"I was not a good student. I did not spend much time at college; I was too busy enjoying myself." - Stephen Hawking#StephenHawking was an inspiration not only to the scientists but also to each one of us. RIP.

— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) March 14, 2018



Deeply saddened at the passing away of #StephenHawking - the man who made astro-physics understandable. His discoveries unlocked a plethora of possibilities for generations to come. He will forever be remembered for his contributions. #CitizenMukherjee

— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) March 14, 2018



People who boast about their IQ are losers - #StephenHawking #RIP

— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 14, 2018

: World famous British scientist Stephen Hawking, modern cosmology's brightest star known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, died today at his home in Cambridge aged 76, leaving a permanent dent in the world.Personalities and institutions from all around the world are mourning the death of the legend.