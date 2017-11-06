Twitter censors 'bisexual' hashtag, apologises to users

According to The Verge on Monday, while updating its policies, the micro-blogging website also censored the "bisexual" hashtag under its adult content rules.The biggest updates on the platform included abusive behaviour, self-harm, spam and related behaviours, graphic violence and adult content.Angry Twitterati posted against the move."If you search #bisexual and click on photos or news there are no results. This is bi-erasure. @Twitter has done this. We exist," tweeted one user.The updates last week were part of revamp to Twitter's policies surrounding online abuse.Reacting to the latest controversy, Twitter posted: "We've identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We're working quickly to resolve & will update soon".Earlier in October, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that the social media platform would take a more aggressive stance in its rules and its enforcement of them.Dorsey, in his announcement which was a response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, said that the platform would develop new rules for things like unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorify violence.