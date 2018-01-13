Gym gifts lifelong membership to a Syrian refugee boy after his heartbreaking photo went viral



Turkish social media was heartbroken over the viral photo of a Syrian refugee shoeshine boy staring in from the outside of a southeast Turkey gym (left). So the gym gave the 12-year-old Muhammad Hussein a free lifetime membership. (right, DHA photo) pic.twitter.com/NCTXvV4I5F



Here's a photo of Muhammad Hussein, 12, and Turkish gym co-owner Engin Dogan. Via @dhainternet https://t.co/oLww27qJWq pic.twitter.com/WLs6HUIl0X

Congrats and credit to @mahiralan02, the photojournalist who brought light to this story in the Turkish city of of Adiyaman https://t.co/xICjMdQ2zn



Oh...Hello, Turkish gym co-owner, Engin. ???? And good for you Muhammad ????

Absolutely love this story,awesome of you to do this,hope he works out for a lifetime????



You're an Angel Mr gym co owner

Nowadays, no doubt social media is a powerful tool. Often it brings up such stories which end up bringing a smile of satisfaction on our face.In a similar case, social media proved magical in changing the lives of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee named Muhammet Huseyin who works as a shoe polisher.After his heartbreaking photo, in which he was wearing slippers in winter and was gazing through the window of a gym in Turkey went viral, the gym owner decided to find him and offer lifelong free membership.Omer Yavuz an Instagram user clicked his photograph and posted it on the social media. One of the gym owners happened to see the photograph.Later Mustafa Kucukkaya posted the picture on social media, urging if anyone knew the boy. He also added that the gym would be free for him for life.The social media site worked almost magical for him, as they not only found him but also offered lifetime membership....