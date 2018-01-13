 Gym gifts lifelong membership to a Syrian refugee boy after his heartbreaking photo went viral
Gym gifts lifelong membership to a Syrian refugee boy after his heartbreaking photo went viral

After his heartbreaking photo went viral, the gym owner decided to find him and offer lifelong free membership.

Gym gifts lifelong membership to a Syrian refugee boy after his heartbreaking photo went viral

Photo: (Instagram)

Turkey: Nowadays, no doubt social media is a powerful tool. Often it brings up such stories which end up bringing a smile of satisfaction on our face.

In a similar case, social media proved magical in changing the lives of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee named Muhammet Huseyin who works as a shoe polisher.

 




After his heartbreaking photo, in which he was wearing slippers in winter and was gazing through the window of a gym in Turkey went viral, the gym owner decided to find him and offer lifelong free membership.

Omer Yavuz an Instagram user clicked his photograph and posted it on the social media. One of the gym owners happened to see the photograph.

Later Mustafa Kucukkaya posted the picture on social media, urging if anyone knew the boy. He also added that the gym would be free for him for life.

The social media site worked almost magical for him, as they not only found him but also offered lifetime membership

 





 



The sweet story attracted a plethora of reactions on Twitter

 

























