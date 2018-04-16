Trump's bizarre 'Pee Tape' allegations stirred again ; Here is all you need to know

If not let us inform you a bit about it and why is it trending.



Pee-tape or Trump’s pee-tape is an alleged tape with Russia, in which US President Donald Trump is allegedly watching his paid prostitutes pee in a Russian hotel room in the year 2013.



The existence of this bizarre-sounding tape still remains unverified, triggering to speculations like-could Trump do so?



James Comey, the former FBI director who was ousted by US president Donald Trump, is releasing a book titled ‘"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” on Tuesday and it has a lot to do with Donald Trump.



The book is said to talk about the president’s pee-tape accusations, among many other aspects.



The release of the book has made ‘pee-tape’ trend on social media again and has compelled Americans to delve into speculations about how true or false is the accusation.



James Comey’s book claims that though Trump has volubly denied the allegations, he had broached up the topic to Comey on four separate occasions and that he was highly obsessed about proving the allegations false.



Trump’s obsession in this regard also helped trigger further more speculations.



What is Trump's alleged 'pee tape' ?



The allegation is that US President Donald Trump paid Russian prostitutes to pee on the bed of a Russian hotel as he watched them.



The matter was first highlighted publically by Christopher Steele’s dossier.



As per the reports published by Vox.com, Steele Dossier that enumerates the different aspects of engagement with Russian authorities after a thorough research in the matter, compiled by Christopher Steele, claims of Trump’s “perverted” conduct.



The dossier reportedly, has that Trump went to Russia in 2013 for a beauty pageant.



He then allegedly hired the presidential suite of hotel Ritz Carlton, where he knew former US president Obama and former first-lady Michelle Obama had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia.



It is alleged that owing to his hatred for the former President, Trump tried to defile the bed where they had slept by hiring prostitutes to perform “golden shower” (urination) show in front of him.



The hotel, as alleged, had hidden cameras and microphones and Trump’s activities had been recorded providing Russia enough substance to “blackmail” Trump.



Bizarre as the allegation sounds, it explains why Trump does not want the tape or the talks about it to do the rounds.



Trump’s alleged ties with Russia, and its alleged possible effect on 2016 presidential elections, had led to an investigation in the matter. As per foreign media reports, Christopher Steele, who is a former British intelligence officer, who worked during the 2016 campaign cycle on compiling a dossier alleging the existence of a conspiracy between Donald Trump and the Russian government, had alleged in his document that there exists a “pee-tape” .



So far no strong evidence has been produced to prove the existence of pee-tape.



Although the allegation is unusually weird and hilarious (for many), reports claim that the fact that there exists a 'pee-tape' can explain Trump's pro-Putin stance. Rings hard.. is the US President being blackmailed by his Russian frenemy?

: If you are active on micro-blogging site Twitter you must have stumbled across the word or the hashtag ‘pee-tape’.