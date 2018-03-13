 Trump sacks US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Trump took to Twitter to share the development, saying: "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!

Updated: 13 Mar 2018 07:22 PM
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and will be replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the White House announced.

Trump took to Twitter to share the development, saying: "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!

The President added that Gina Haspel will be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. "Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the IA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump tweeted.

