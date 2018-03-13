Trump sacks US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Trump took to Twitter to share the development, saying: "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!
The President added that Gina Haspel will be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. "Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the IA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump tweeted.
First Published: 13 Mar 2018 07:22 PM