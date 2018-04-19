Trump reacts sharply to sketch released by Stormy Daniels in his first-ever tweet on the matter



A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018



FBI search warrants uncovering EXISTING documents and recordings showing con job after con job pulled on REAL people and very REAL American citizens (who didn’t know it). Welcome to the playing field. #whereyoubeen #basta

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018



In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018