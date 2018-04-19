Trump reacts sharply to sketch released by Stormy Daniels in his first-ever tweet on the matter

Stormy had released a sketch of the man who as she alleges, threatened her some seven years ago asking her to keep mum about Trump.
She appeared on a live interview broadcast on Tuesday where she released an artist’s sketch of the man who threatened her and her daughter in a parking lot in Las Vegas.
"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter... and a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," Daniels said.
On early Wednesday morning Trump had posted a tweet, disputing Daniel’s allegation that she was approached and threatened in 2011 by a man who urged her not to disclose the alleged affair.
Trump who had earlier through his representatives denied the affair and had denied any knowledge of any pay-off by his attorney Michael Cohen, reacted to the release sketch and called it a total con job.
He tweeted: “"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man, A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”.
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, however took Trump on, directly on Twitter.
He tweeted: “In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems...like new claims (i.e. defamation)".
In another tweet, Avenatti referred to "FBI search warrants uncovering EXISTING documents and recordings showing con job after con job pulled on REAL people and very REAL American citizens".
Stormy had alleged that Cohen had paid her $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels is now suing Trump and Cohen in Los Angeles court to be released from a non-disclosure agreement between the third parts because Trump never signed it.
