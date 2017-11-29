Trump re-tweets three anti Muslim videos posted by far-right leader



VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches! pic.twitter.com/11LgbfFJDq

— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 28, 2017



VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary! pic.twitter.com/qhkrfQrtjV



— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017





VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death! pic.twitter.com/XxtlxNNSiP

— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017



THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS @JaydaBF @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BiQfQkTra9



— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017





Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! https://t.co/8zJ3j7g5el

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump who has 43.5 million followers on Twitter, re-tweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by a British far-Right group.The videos were first posted by the username Jayda Fransen. It included unverified videos titled "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!", "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"Here it is to be noted that Jayda Fransen is the deputy leader of Britain First. Reportedly, Britain First was founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party (BNP). The group has in news due to its controversial posts about what they believe "the Islamification of the UK".Fransen appeared to be thrilled with Mr Trump's retweet. She tweeted “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS”The three retweets were then followed by another retweet which the caption “boycott of the Fake News CNN Dealing with them is a total waste of time!" as it was claimed that the broadcaster would be boycotting the White House's Christmas party. The information was first posted by the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders.