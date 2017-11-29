 Trump re-tweets three anti Muslim videos posted by far-right leader
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Trump re-tweets three anti Muslim videos posted by far-right leader

Trump re-tweets three anti Muslim videos posted by far-right leader

The videos were first posted by the username Jayda Fransen who is the deputy leader of Britain First, a far-Right British group

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 07:37 PM
Trump re-tweets three anti Muslim videos posted by far-right leader

Image grab: Twitter @realDonaldTrump

New Delhi: On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump who has 43.5 million followers on Twitter, re-tweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by a British far-Right group.









The videos were first posted by the username Jayda Fransen. It included unverified videos titled "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!", "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

Here it is to be noted that Jayda Fransen is the deputy leader of Britain First. Reportedly, Britain First was founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party (BNP). The group has in news due to its controversial posts about what they believe "the Islamification of the UK".

Fransen appeared to be thrilled with Mr Trump's retweet. She tweeted “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS”





The three retweets were then followed by another retweet which the caption “boycott of the Fake News CNN Dealing with them is a total waste of time!" as it was claimed that the broadcaster would be boycotting the White House's Christmas party. The information was first posted by the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CPEC in dock after Pak, Nepal withdraw from dam projects

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat Elections: Rahul lashes out at PM Modi, questions ‘...
VIDEO
UP Local Body Polls: Voting to begin soon
PHOTOS
IN PICS: VIRAT KOHLI and ANUSHKA SHARMA attend ZAHEER ...