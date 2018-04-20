Trump picks a 'non-technical' politician to head NASA, Democrats unhappy

As per the reports in foreign media, Bridenstine is a US Navy Veteran and former pilot. He was confirmed with 50-49 vote.
The 42 year-old congressman has reportedly expressed an interest in returning humans back to the moon, closer ties between NASA and commercial space industry and has voiced concern about climate change.
Democrats were however rather displeased with new administrator. One of the Democrat senators, Bill Nelson tweeted: "The NASA administrator should be a consummate space professional and not a politician.”
The @NASA administrator should be a consummate space professional — not a politician. He or she must also be a leader who has the ability to bring us together on a shared vision for future space exploration. pic.twitter.com/GUgKTnnOe7
— Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 18, 2018
Trump had previously accused the Democrats of slow walking his nomination in a tweet. He had tweeted: "Democrats are obstructing good (hopefully great) people wanting to give up a big portion of their life to work for our Government, hence, the American People. They are “slow walking” all of my nominations - hundreds of people. At this rate it would take 9 years for all approvals!"
Democrats are obstructing good (hopefully great) people wanting to give up a big portion of their life to work for our Government, hence, the American People. They are “slow walking” all of my nominations - hundreds of people. At this rate it would take 9 years for all approvals!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018
