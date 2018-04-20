  • Latest News
Trump picks a 'non-technical' politician to head NASA, Democrats unhappy

The senate elected Jim Bridenstine, a congressman from Oklahoma and a noted Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign, as the thirteenth administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Updated: 20 Apr 2018 01:08 PM
Jim Bridenstine/ Image: Twitter

New Delhi: The US Senate narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to head NASA, against opposition from Democrats who warned that he lacked a technical background to head the space agency.

The senate elected Jim Bridenstine, a congressman from Oklahoma and a noted Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign, as the thirteenth administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

As per the reports in foreign media, Bridenstine is a US Navy Veteran and former pilot. He was confirmed with 50-49 vote.

The 42 year-old congressman has reportedly expressed an interest in returning humans back to the moon, closer ties between NASA and commercial space industry and has voiced concern about climate change.

Democrats were however rather displeased with new administrator. One of the Democrat senators, Bill Nelson tweeted: "The NASA administrator should be a consummate space professional and not a politician.”

Trump had previously accused the Democrats of slow walking his nomination in a tweet. He had tweeted: "Democrats are obstructing good (hopefully great) people wanting to give up a big portion of their life to work for our Government, hence, the American People. They are “slow walking” all of my nominations - hundreds of people. At this rate it would take 9 years for all approvals!"

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 01:08 PM
