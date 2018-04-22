Trump gets trolled for the latest blunder in his tweet

Now Trump and wrong spellings aren’t a novelty on Twitter, but this one coming after long, triggered a flood of reactions and jokes.
Trump had tweeted: “Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Wendy Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails.”
The lawsuit that Trump was referring to alleges that the defendants conspired to disrupt the 2016 presidential election and weaken Hillary Clinton’s campaign by hacking the DNC’s server and releasing the stolen information.
Later on Trump, deleted the Tweet and corrected her name, but well he was late. The netizens had already blown it up.
I don’t think Wendy Wasserman Schultz is a real person. pic.twitter.com/0C9wgcDrpo
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2018
is there anything more 80s New York than confusing Wendy Wasserstein with Debbie Wasserman Schultz https://t.co/7MAZO0FEiU
— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 20, 2018
"Is Wendy Wasserman Schultz" some kind of nickname joke I'm not getting or...just a mistake? https://t.co/IjdVTXG0o4
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 20, 2018
HER NAME IS WENDY NOW https://t.co/Vb1tEBO4XW
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2018
the final insult to Debbie Wasserman Schultz is Trump getting her name wrong https://t.co/lOHvSH0w4f
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) April 20, 2018
