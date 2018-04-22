Trump gets trolled for the latest blunder in his tweet

Trump confuses former chairwoman of DNC Debbie Wasserman Schultz with some Wendy Wasserman Schultz and Twitter cannot hold it.

By: | Updated: 22 Apr 2018 09:28 AM
Trump gets trolled for getting the wrong name of former chairwoman of DNC

Image: Donald Trump/ File Photo (AP)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday fell prey to social media trolls on Friday after his blunder while he was referring to the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

In a tweet attacking Representative of Florida, Debbie Wasserman Schultz criticising the lawsuit filed by the Democrats against the Trump Campaign, Russian government and Wiki Leaks, Trump mistakenly called Debbie as “Wendy”.

Now Trump and wrong spellings aren’t a novelty on Twitter, but this one coming after long, triggered a flood of reactions and jokes.

Trump had tweeted: “Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Wendy Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails.”

The lawsuit that Trump was referring to alleges that the defendants conspired to disrupt the 2016 presidential election and weaken Hillary Clinton’s campaign by hacking the DNC’s server and releasing the stolen information.

Later on Trump, deleted the Tweet and corrected her name, but well he was late. The netizens had already blown it up.









For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 22 Apr 2018 09:27 AM
View Comments
Next Story Trump refutes report claiming he calls Rod Rosenstein 'Mr. Peepers'
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Auditions for Bigg Boss season 12 starts

Opposition parties seek removal of CJI Dipak Misra for the first ...

Viral Sach: Hindi daily's report claims Kathua victim was not rap...

Vyakti Vishesh: When PM Modi goes 'Sufi' way

390 days left to Lok Sabha elections, know the public opinion of ...