Trump defends 'Mission Accomplished' jibe for Syrian airstrikes after facing criticism

After the strike, Trump had tweeted: “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
The use of the term didn’t go down well with the critics. The Democrats and others denounced the use of the “Mission Accomplished” phrase as incautious and premature.
The phrase that reminds of Bush era, when after a major combat operation in Iraq, the former President had the banner of the phrase looming in the background.
Trump had said that the attack was a precision attack that targeted only the chemical weapon facilities. The collective strike came as a response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma by the Syrian government.
It is pertinent to note that the missile attacks that Trump launched on Syria last year failed to stop the chemical attacks in Syria.
The congressional leaders reportedly said that while the Trump’s administration notified them about the strikes on Friday, just before the strike, they did not provide evidence of the chemical attacks.
Trump’s officials however, believe that the objectives of the strike have been met.
Responding to the criticism, Trump defended his stance and said that the term ‘misssion accomplished should be brought back to usage. He tweeted: “The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term ‘Mission Accomplished’.”
“I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!”, he said.
