 Trump agrees to meet Kim Jong Un
Kim had proposed meet with Trump and offered to suspend his nuclear and ballistic missile programmes to begin negotiations.

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 07:27 AM
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un saying that he would do so in May, officials said.

According to South Korean officials in Washington, Kim had proposed meet with Trump and offered to suspend his nuclear and ballistic missile programmes to begin negotiations, Efe reported.

The head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, who led Seoul's delegation to Washington, delivered to Trump a letter handed to him on Monday by Kim during their meeting in Pyongyang.

In his latest tweet Trump has informed that Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze.

He tweeted:

