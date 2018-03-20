Facebook Data Breach Allegations: Cambridge Analytica under scanner for monitoring users' data



A millenial data scientist ‘Chris Wylie’ who claims to be a 'whistle-blower' has reportedly made big revelations about data breach of over 50 millions of Facebook users.The shares of social media giant plunged drastically following the widespread criticism for data breach allegations.Wylie has alleged that a Trump-affiliated firm, created a profiling algorithm that “took fake news to the next level.”The firm Cambridge Analytica, is under scrutiny for the levelled allegations of inappropriately obtaining data on millions of Facebook users.It allegedly secured personal data in order to learn about individuals and then used it to create fake information web with a motive to change their perception.The data breach is reportedly based on the idea of informational dominance, that is, the idea of capturing every channel of information around someone and then injecting content around them. It has the potential of changing the perception of what is happening. This can be used to control how one behaves and responds after injecting the favourable perception.The company has amassed a huge amount of personal data of American citizens which has put at stake the integrity of the elections in the country and raised concern over the right to privacy of the people.On Friday, Facebook had announced that it would ban Cambridge Analytica for improperly obtaining the information from 270,000 people.According to reports Facebook first learned of the breach more than two years ago, but hasn't disclosed it until now.Cambridge Analytica has strongly denied the allegations and has stated that the whistle blower was contractor with the firm and he was not one of the founders. The firm said none of that data was used in its 2016 election work for the "avoidance of doubt."President Donald Trump team has denied using Cambridge Analytics’s data. It said that it depended on Republican National committee for its data.