Toronto: Van runs over pedestrians killing ten, suspect nabbed, says 'kill me'

The white van jumped a curb and plowed into pedestrians. The driver fled briefly but was soon arrested, according to the police, XInhua reported.
In videos that are being circulated on social media, the accused driver is seen pointing a gun towards the cop and saying "kill me".
As per the locals the man holding out a fake gun which the police identified and hence did not shoot at him. The officer went and nabbed him physically.
Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders briefed the media after the arrest of the person.
Saunders identified the man detained after the incident as Alek Minassian, 25, a resident of the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill. He said the suspect had not been known to police previously.
CBC News of Toronto claimed that it had identified the suspect and shared the picture of him. Soon the picture claiming to be that of Alek Minassian started doing rounds on social media.
CBC News has confirmed Alek Minassian as the alleged driver in the Toronto van attack that killed nine people and injured 16 others https://t.co/8bYnzM2mZ9 pic.twitter.com/WNQeFqScAT
— CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) April 23, 2018
He also informed that earlier nine people were reported dead, but later one victim died in the hospital.
Asked if there was any evidence of a connection to international terrorism, the chief said only, "Based on what we have, there's nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time."
The attack took place on Monday afternoon. As per Toronto police, they were called for a collision in the area of Yonge Street and Finch avenue East.
Police cordoned off several city blacks and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has sent an alert, saying that there is no subway service between Sheppard and Finch Stations due to a Toronto Police investigation at Sheppard Station, street level.
Police didn't immediately identify the driver, and said it was not clear whether the crash was accidental or the driver had a motive.
Later the Toronto police tweeted to give information about the arrested person. The police is also seeking help from witnesses fort further probe, asking for any videos of the collision.
The incident took place about 29 km from the city centre, where foreign ministers from the G7 countries were meeting to discuss world issues.
After the tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa, "we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected."
The @TorontoPolice and first responders faced danger without hesitation today, and I want to thank them for their courage and professionalism. We’ll continue working with our law enforcement partners as the investigation continues.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2018
Tonight, the hearts & thoughts of an entire country are with the families and friends of those killed in Toronto today. We also wish all those injured a fast and full recovery. Full statement: https://t.co/TbgMTDXhJB
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2018
Here is the video of the driver being arrested, shared on YouTube. (Courtesy: Cory Draper)
Also watch ABP News' report
