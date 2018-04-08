Three dead, 30 injured as van bulldozes into busy restaurants in Germany

A vehicle rammed into a busy café and restaurant terraces in the German city of Muenster reportedly killing at least three and injuring above 30. The driver then shot himself dead.Of those injured six were seriously wounded as per the reports. The driver who was behind the wheel of the delivery van, later shot himself dead.Images of the city centre surfacing on social media showed a small delivery van that appeared to have hopped onto a sidewalk off the street and plowed through the seats and tables of an outdoor cafe. Chairs were scattered and broken across a small cobblestone plaza.Image: Twitter (8nja)Image: Twitter (@@meteorologo777 )The destruction took place in one of the major squares of the city.Although not confirmed but German authorities were assuming the incident was an attack.Armed police were deployed and officers urged residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work.The senior security official said that police were conducting response measures as though it were a terrorist attack, but that they remained uncertain about whether it was one, the Washington Post reported.Vehicles have been used in terrorist attacks across Europe in recent years, including in Germany. In December 2016, a Tunisian man whose asylum request had been rejected crashed a truck through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 56.