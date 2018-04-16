This Pakistani groom is making heads turn for his unique reception outfit

The person being talked about is businessman based out of Lahore named Salman Shaid, the local reports said.
According to Pak media, the suit was worth 63,000 Pakistan rupees. The shoes were made out of real gold and weighed 320 grams. The shoes cost around 17 lakh Pakistan rupees reportedly and the entire get up cost the groom some 25 lakh Pakistan rupees.
Local media-persons soon huddled around him to know why the groom chose this fancy attire. The groom said that he always wanted to wear golden shoes to prove the world that wealth is like the dirt of man’s feet.
#SalmanShahid, a businessman from #Lahore, wore a blingy gold suit to his Walima - the reception. The gold suit was paired with a matching tie embellished with gold crystals. To match all the golden glory of his suit and tie, there were shoes made out of real gold. pic.twitter.com/m4uJQ0FxS3
— Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) April 16, 2018
