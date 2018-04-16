  • Latest News
This Pakistani groom is making heads turn for his unique reception outfit

The groom wore a golden suit, with crystal embedded tie and shoes made of complete gold for his reception as per the local reports.

Updated: 16 Apr 2018 02:32 PM
Image Courtesy: Twitter

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani groom’s outfit for his reception is making headlines for being uniquely extravagant.

A shiny golden suit, paired with shoes completely made of gold and a glittery tie adorned with gold crystals – This is how the groom appeared in his reception.

The person being talked about is businessman based out of Lahore named Salman Shaid, the local reports said.

According to Pak media, the suit was worth 63,000 Pakistan rupees. The shoes were made out of real gold and weighed 320 grams.  The shoes cost around 17 lakh Pakistan rupees reportedly and the entire get up cost the groom some 25 lakh Pakistan rupees.

Local media-persons soon huddled around him to know why the groom chose this fancy attire. The groom said that he always wanted to wear golden shoes to prove the world that wealth is like the dirt of man’s feet.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 02:31 PM
