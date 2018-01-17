 Thermometer in world’s coldest village breaks as temperature plunges
In 2013, Oymyakon had recorded an all-time low of minus 71 degrees Celsius

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 05:26 PM
Image: AP

Yakutia: In Russia, it is so cold that even thermometers can’t keep up with the plunging temperatures.

Image: AP Image: AP

As per reports, In Russia’s remote Yakutia region hit minus 67 degrees Celsius in some areas on Tuesday.

Image: AP Image: AP

Yakutia is a region of 1 million people and is about 5,300 kilometers east of Moscow.

Reportedly,  Yakutia’s governor said Tuesday that all households and businesses in the region have working central heating and access to backup power generators.

Known as one of the coldest inhabited places on earth in the village of Oymyakon, the state-owned Russian television showed the mercury falling to the bottom of a thermometer but surprisingly that was only set up to measure down to minus 50 degrees.

In 2013, Oymyakon had recorded an all-time low of minus 71 degrees Celsius.

