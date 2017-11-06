The gunman in the Texas Church attack was court-martialed in 2012

Spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says Devin P. Kelley was court-martialed on one count of assault on his spouse and another count of assault on their child. He received a bad conduct discharge, 12 months' confinement and a reduction in rank.Stefanek also says Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge.Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others wounded in the attack in Sutherland Springs.A teenager says the layout of the Texas church where authorities say a man killed 26 people and injured 20 others would have made it difficult for congregants to flee a shooter who came in the front door.