 Ten Times First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Proved She Is Quite A Fashionista
ABP News Web Desk | 11 Mar 2018 10:38 AM
1

French President Emmanuel Marcon and his better half Brigitte Macron arrived India on Friday on a four-day-visit. She was spotted in a powdery pink blazer. Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

2

We stumbled upon some pictures of the First Lady of France on Instagram that prove she is quite a fashionista. Image: Instagram (@thebrigittestyle)

3

She is known for her style statements and has a huge fan following on social media. Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

4

Brigitte Macron in formal blue attire. Image: (Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

5

She was snapped in a red and white combination during G7 summit in Italy. Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle).

6

She can look equally stunning in white. / Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

7

Another one in white. The Balmain blazer adds to her glow. / Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

8

She picked this Louis Vuitton dress for her first official visit to Brussels. Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

9

She can pull off a casual look with great ease looking equally magnificent. / Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

10

First Lady Brigitte wore a green suit and Dior Joaillerie necklace. Her sunglasses perfectly complementing the dress. /Image: Instagram(@thebrigittestyle)

