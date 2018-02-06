 Taiwan hotel collapses after 6.4 magnitude earthquake
A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Citing the national fire agency, Taiwan's cabinet said another hotel had also been damaged.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 11:18 PM
A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Citing the national fire agency, Taiwan's cabinet said another hotel had also been damaged. Photo: Twitter

TAIPEI: A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Citing the national fire agency, Taiwan's cabinet said another hotel had also been damaged.



Local media reported a number of buildings had toppled with around 30 people trapped in the collapsed hotel.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters near Hualien County in Taiwan late on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The epicentre of the quake at 9.56 p.m. was monitored at 24.2 degrees north latitude and 121.72 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, it said.





A 5.5-magnitude aftershock was reported at 10.13 p.m. in the same region, the centre said in another statement.

However, Taiwan's meteorological authority said that a series of earthquakes hit Hualien, with the strongest measuring 5.8.

The first quake struck at 9.12 p.m. and was followed by at least six aftershocks.

Residents in Hualien said they had felt the quakes clearly at home. Local media reported that the quakes affected four trains.

First Published:
